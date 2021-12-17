A baby boy born just a month and a half ago is ready for his acting debut as baby Jesus.
“But we have a doll on reserve, just in case,” said Corrie Jankeviciene, who is part of a group of friends and neighbors who have offered a live nativity event for the past couple years.
For Christmas 2021, that group has grown to about 55 people in the roles of shepherds, magi, angels, Roman soldiers and others who are helping by handing out cookies and hot chocolate, telling stories or driving ATVs.
This was the first year Jankeviciene received calls from people wanting to know, “Do you need my donkey? Do you need my goat?”
“It is so encouraging,” she said.
People are scared or upset about the pandemic, politics or other things, but “Christmas is Christmas. I love it,” Jankeviciene said.
All are welcome to come to this live outdoor nativity event from 5:30–8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 17–19, at 1280 20 Road in Fruita. Admission is free, and donations are accepted.
Tour groups of about 12 people each will take hayrides to see shepherds with their flocks by night, angels singing, the magi and the stable where baby Jesus waits. The tour will lasts about 30 minutes.
After two years putting on this live outdoor nativity, Jankeviciene had several bits of advice for those planning to come.
First, it is cold! Dress warmly, Jankeviciene said. If you arrive and find you must wait to go on a tour, you will want a warm coat or two, wool socks and boots.
Second, the event begins at 5:30 p.m., but it’s just fine to arrive later than that, she said. The last tour goes out at 8 p.m.
And third, walking is required during the tour. It’s dark and the ground is uneven and rough, she said. Those who use a cane or require other assistance to walk likely won’t find this situation safe.
While visitors wait for their group to be called for a tour, they can join in singing Christmas carols by a fire, making crafts and children can listen to the Christmas story being told in a tent decorated as a barn, Jankeviciene said.
Visitors also can spend time at a petting zoo that will have rabbits, pygmy goats, sheep, cows, calves and maybe puppies. “I’m sure there must have been puppies at the manger,” Jankeviciene said with a laugh.
At the end of the tour, volunteers will hand out cookies and hot chocolate for visitors to enjoy.