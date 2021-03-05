The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture and the city of Grand Junction have awarded $34,000 in grant funds to 12 local nonprofit organizations for cultural projects.

Those projects range from $1,200–$3,800 for theatrical performances, art and music camps, art exhibits, arts festival, film and media projects and a community art project, a news release said.

“These diverse projects will provide opportunities for our community to come together,” the release said.

Funding was awarded to:

Grand Valley Public Radio, $3,450, KAFM Arts & Entertainment Calendar

Mesa County Libraries Foundation, $3,000 for the Do Art, Feel Better: Community Art Project

Western Colorado Watercolor Society, $1,200, Rockies West National Show, 2022

Rocky Mountain Public Media, $2,300, Colorado Voices

Western Colorado Writers Forum, $3,100, three projects

Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus, $1,450, Holiday Show

Downtown Grand Junction, $3,800, Downtown Art Festival panel murals

Charisma Chorus, $2,400, June Music Day Camp, 2021

Museums of Western Colorado, $3,400, 2021 Chautauqua

Postvention Alliance, $3,300, Youth Vision Art for Wellbeing Film & Media Project

Western Colorado Center for the Arts, $3,400, Virtual Spring Art Week

We Create Heart, $3,200, Enchanted Planet TV Show.

Go to gjarts.org for information on the grant programs and the project.