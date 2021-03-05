The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture and the city of Grand Junction have awarded $34,000 in grant funds to 12 local nonprofit organizations for cultural projects.
Those projects range from $1,200–$3,800 for theatrical performances, art and music camps, art exhibits, arts festival, film and media projects and a community art project, a news release said.
“These diverse projects will provide opportunities for our community to come together,” the release said.
Funding was awarded to:
Grand Valley Public Radio, $3,450, KAFM Arts & Entertainment Calendar
Mesa County Libraries Foundation, $3,000 for the Do Art, Feel Better: Community Art Project
Western Colorado Watercolor Society, $1,200, Rockies West National Show, 2022
Rocky Mountain Public Media, $2,300, Colorado Voices
Western Colorado Writers Forum, $3,100, three projects
Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus, $1,450, Holiday Show
Downtown Grand Junction, $3,800, Downtown Art Festival panel murals
Charisma Chorus, $2,400, June Music Day Camp, 2021
Museums of Western Colorado, $3,400, 2021 Chautauqua
Postvention Alliance, $3,300, Youth Vision Art for Wellbeing Film & Media Project
Western Colorado Center for the Arts, $3,400, Virtual Spring Art Week
We Create Heart, $3,200, Enchanted Planet TV Show.
Go to gjarts.org for information on the grant programs and the project.