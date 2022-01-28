Playing the guitar has given Kevin Arensman friends across the United States.
About a dozen years ago, Kevin Arensman and a friend started a guitar club at the church Arensman was pastoring in Pittsburg, Kansas.
They didn’t publicize, but word got around town and people showed up wanting to learn and play.
“It was great fun to sit down and play together,” said Arensman, who started another guitar club when he moved to Sayre, Pennsylvania, then coffeehouse playing nights when he moved to Boise, Idaho.
In late September, Arensman became the pastor at First Christian Church, 1326 N. First St., and starting a guitar club was high on his list of things to do.
“We have a large fellowship hall where we can spread out,” Arensman said. “We’re going to be COVID-aware.”
The first meeting of this Guitar Club will be from 6–7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at First Christian Church, 1326 N. First St. Wearing a mask is encouraged.
There are no dues or fees. Beginner to advanced guitarists in all styles and genres are welcome and the club will continue to meet each Monday.
The evening will likely begin with an easy song played by all who can, then “depending on our skill levels and interests, we can split into groups,” Arensman said.
Beginners can learn the basics: how to tune a guitar, how to play chords and use strumming patterns. More advanced guitarists can play and swap tips.
“It doesn’t matter what your differences are. When you’re playing music together, you’re all part of one thing,” he said. “It’s something that in varying degrees is beautiful.”
Music also tends to bring people out of their shells in different ways, he said, recalling a 10-year-old boy with a troubled background who used to show up with a toy guitar to the club in Sayre.
“He was quiet. He didn’t say anything, but he just followed along,” Arensman said. “For some reason, he just enjoyed being there.”
The boy’s guitar playing didn’t progress until the week he announced that his grandma promised to buy him a guitar if club members would help pick one out.
So they helped the boy find an inexpensive, playable guitar and he started practicing. Within a month the boy went from barely speaking to wanting to play songs for the whole group, Arensman said.
A year later, he wanted to play at the coffeehouse the club had started. After the boy’s 15-minute set, “you should have seen the smile on his face. It was as if he was a whole different person,” Arensman said.
Along with coaching beginners, past clubs Arensman was a part of were a place where more experienced guitarists met and jammed out. In come cases, combo groups formed that played elsewhere.
“It just blossomed,” he said.
For information about the club, go to bit.ly/3rJf1cA or call 970-778-5473.