Halloween-events have jam packed the weekend.
This is all in addition to the candy events and trick-or-treating for kids.
There will be Halloween bashes and costumes contests at area bars with live, local music playing strong. Check out the Entertainment Calendar on page 4 for details on many of these events.
But if you are wanting something a little different or at a place where you’ve never celebrated Halloween before, then consider these options.
THE GHOSTS ARE WINE-INGAt least two area wineries are ready for you to haunt them.
A Hollo-Wine Party will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Sauvage Spectrum, 676 38¼ Road, in Palisade.
You’ll find a costume contest, food trucks, wine flights, Caramel Apple Mimosa Bombs, live music, a photo booth and more.
Heated, “haunted” igloos will be available to rent and can fit eight people ($55 per person). For information or to reserve an igloo, call 970-379-8276 or email info@beautifulcrazyeventrentals.com.
A Halloween party is set to go from 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Maison la Belle vie Winery, 3575 G Road, in Palisade. Admission is free for the winery’s wine club members and $20 for all others.
There will be a costume contest with prizes, dancing to music played by DJ QwanTim, fire pits, wine bar, Halloween appetizers and desserts. To RSVP, call 970-464-2244. For information, go to facebook.com/MLBV.Winery.
THE MUSIC IS HAUNTINGGet to know Halloween through music and stories that will take you back to the holiday’s Celtic origins.
A Celtic Halloween featuring the Celtic music of Fifth Reel will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St. Masks are required at this event.
“Stories of ghosts and witches, costumes, parties, trick-or-treating, and jack o’lanterns — all have roots in ancient Ireland and Scotland. Come and enjoy this heritage …,” said information about the event at fifthreelmusicanddance.com.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased through gjartcenter.org and at The Art Center gift gallery. For information, call 970-243-7337, ext. 2.
THE SCREAMS ARE ON SCREENThe chills could be coming from the screen, or it could be the autumn temperatures. Either way, The Brewvies will likely have you shivering.
The Brewvies outdoor movie night with beer and popcorn will start at 6:30 p.m. at Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., in Fruita.
The R-rated movie lineup will offer viewing of “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil” and the 1978 version of “Halloween.”
Dress warmly and take a chair and a blanket (maybe three blankets).
For information, go to facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
THE PUMPKINS ARE GLOWINGFamilies can get their fill of fall with Pick ‘em & Carve ‘em at Talbott’s Farm Market & Taproom, 3801 F¼ Road, in Palisade.
This event will be offered at two times, 1–3 p.m. and 3–5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, and costs $10 per kid.
Kids can wear their Halloween costumes while enjoying cookie decorating, warm drinks, a hay ride and pumpkin decorating.
For information, call 970-464-5943 or go to talbottsciderco.com/.
Another spot that will be a sight for amazing pumpkins is Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated.
Hundreds of pumpkins worked into incredibly carved, glowing sculptures will be on display from 5–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and from 4–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave.
Tours of this display with designated check-in times can be selected when purchasing tickets at strivecolorado.org.
Advance tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 5–17 and adults 65 and older. Children younger than 5 get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, however the prices will increase.
The pumpkin carvers extraordinaire for this event are Willy Tuz, owner of Colorado Fruit Designs and a finalist in 2020’s “Outrageous Pumpkins” on the Food Network, along with Jess Parrish, Brandy Davis, Giselle Poserio, Dean Arnold, Monique Hawk, David Smith, Tom Lindskog and Danny Kissel, who won “Outrageous Pumpkins” last year.
Fall at the Gardens is a fundraiser for Strive, which provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.