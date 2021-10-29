Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King and leader of Halloween Town, has become bored and out of touch with how fun his holiday can be. He has designs to take over Christmas.
This is “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” a dance show coming to the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29–30, and at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. It is based on Tim Burton’s animated film of the same name and is produced by Western Colorado Dance Theater, a nonprofit dance organization.
“A Nightmare Before Christmas,” which has big scenes, large props and showcases multiple dance styles, was last brought to the Avalon’s stage in 2019. It was designed and choreographed by Brie Carrillo, artistic director for Western Colorado Dance Theater and the owner of Inspire Dance Company.
While much of the production remains the same — there’s music from “Beetlejuice” and a hip hop battle between bogeyman Oogie Boogie and the kidnapped Santa Claus — some of the dancers have switched roles or grown a few inches over the past two years.
Carrillo made additions this time around to improve the show. Perhaps the biggest of those was increasing the length of the snow scene from “The Nutcracker” after Skellington goes through the holiday door to Christmas and finds it to be delightfully different than Halloween, Carrillo said.
There also will be a few “extra bells and whistles in the special effects department,” she said.
Because of time needed for costume changes and to reset the stage for various scenes, the show will have three interludes and one intermission, she said. The interludes will feature guest performances by an ensemble and soloists from NoLimit Voice Studio.
Along with watching the story unfold as Skellington reconnects with Halloween and falls in love with sullen Sally, Carrillo is looking forward to “watching some of the kids who were younger (in 2019) play older roles now... watching them come into their element.”
“I’m just happy to be able to do a production again after so much time,” Carrillo said.