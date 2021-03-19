One year ago, Monumental Beer Works’ grand opening became a to-go operation thanks to COVID-19.
The business will celebrate being able to survive and thrive through the past year with its first birthday party from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at its location at 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
The day’s first 100 customers will receive a commemorative wooden coaster. Customers also can try Monumental’s most recently tapped beers: the Pink Boots East Coast Juicy IPA and a Butter Pecan Stout. Food trucks will be at the brewery all day.
For music, Stray Grass will play from 6–8 p.m. on the patio.
Seating at Monumental’s patio tables is likely to fill up, so bringing along a camp chair is a good idea.
Happy birthday, Monumental!