Two musicals, both dealing with mother/daughter relationships, are coming to stages at local high schools.
“Freaky Friday: The Musical” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 5–6 and March 12–13, in Grand Junction High School’s auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased in advance at bit.ly/3dXfulU.
“Freaky Friday” tells the story of a mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies for a day and learn what life is like in the other’s shoes.
“Mamma Mia” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 11–13, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, in Central High School’s auditorium, 550 Warrior Way.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and can be purchased at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com.
“Mamma Mia” features the music of ABBA and tells the story of a woman getting ready for her wedding while trying to find the man who is her father and risking alienating her mother.
For both “Freaky Friday” and “Mamma Mia” masks are required and seating will be socially distanced.