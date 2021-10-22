Get to know the 1920s better through the lives of Jeanette Rankin, Josephine Baker and Billy Sunday.
Those figures will be highlighted by three guest Chautauqua scholars during Colorado West Chautauqua set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22–23, at the Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court.
Evening performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday, and tickets cost $6 per person per night or $10 for two nights. Children age 12 and younger get in free.
There also will be a free event from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday that will include a panel discussion with the guest Chautauquans.
“The 19th Amendment and All That Jazz” is the theme, originally selected for 2020 as the 100th anniversary year for the amendment giving women the right to vote, said Libbie Early, director of marketing and outreach for Museum of Western Colorado, which presents Colorado West Chautauqua.
Since the event didn’t take place in 2020 because of the pandemic, the museum decided go ahead with that theme in 2021, especially since guest performer Becky Stone had developed her presentation as Baker specifically for Colorado West Chautauqua, Early said.
Baker was an American jazz singer and dancer popular in France in the 1920s. She also was a civil rights advocate and a spy during World War II, a part of her life that Stone will address during the Saturday afternoon event.
Rankin was an important figure as the first female congresswoman and will be brought to life by Jeanmarie Simpson, Early said.
Montana sent Rankin to U.S. House of Representatives for two nonconsecutive terms, the first before the 19th Amendment was even ratified. As a lifelong pacifist she voted against joining in either world war, Early said.
Billy Sunday, a preacher and professional baseball player, will be presented as a counter to Rankin and Baker, she said.
Sunday will be portrayed by Doug Mishler, a previously presenter at Colorado West Chautauqua. Sunday supported Prohibition and was not in favor women receiving the right to vote, Early said.
Colorado West Chautauqua will feature presentations by the Young Chautauquans and the Grand Valley History Players. The Grand Junction High School jazz band will play at the Saturday evening performance.