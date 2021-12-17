“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” is a holiday concert with a double purpose.
It’s about music, which “is a powerful way to unite people in creating a solution to a common problem by building empathy, compassion and understanding,” said Graham Anduri, co-founder for Sing For Your Lives and Art Song Colorado.
It also is about creating meaningful change by supporting The House, which “does incredible work with providing housing and vital resources for homeless youth in the area, and I really cherish the work they do,” Anduri said.
“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St. A $20 recommended donation for the concert will go to The House, which also is known as the nonprofit Karis Inc.
Performing with Anduri, who sings a baritone, will be his wife and Sing For Your Lives co-founder Stefanie Anduri, who is a soprano. They will be joined on piano by Adam Kluck, Western Colorado Chorale conductor and director of vocal studies at Colorado Mesa University, on guitar by Javier de los Santos, Mariachi San Jose artistic director and music lecturer at CMU, and on clarinet by Jun Watabe, clarinet and saxophone professor at CMU.
These musicians will perform together in different combinations during the concert and, of course, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” by lyricist Kim Gannon and composer Walter Kent “will make a couple of different appearances in different iterations,” Graham Anduri said. “It seemed pertinent to the purpose of this benefit concert because it’s helping to provide home, helping to provide shelter.”