All in blue and a dazzle to the eye, the Blue Lights are again lighting up the night on Partridge Court.
If you’ve never seen this Christmas light display in person, you’ve likely at heard about it, and it is high time you check it out.
Partridge Court can be found off 26 Road, just north of the I-70 overpass. It’s a blue glow you can’t miss.
There is one rule, though. Do not get out of your car or walk into the display. This is a private residence, not a park.
