122919-BlueLights-Wild-CPT

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

A home in the Partridge subdivision on the east side of First Street and north of I-70 has tens of thousands of blue lights set up for the Christmas season.

 Christopher Tomlinson

All in blue and a dazzle to the eye, the Blue Lights are again lighting up the night on Partridge Court.

If you’ve never seen this Christmas light display in person, you’ve likely at heard about it, and it is high time you check it out.

Partridge Court can be found off 26 Road, just north of the I-70 overpass. It’s a blue glow you can’t miss.

There is one rule, though. Do not get out of your car or walk into the display. This is a private residence, not a park.

—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com

Tags

Recommended for you