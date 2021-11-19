Thanksgiving and Christmastime will collide to create a holiday mashup of events in the coming days.
The lights on a giant Christmas tree and the other trees in downtown Grand Junction will be turned on a good five days before Thanksgiving. It’s festive! But for many folks, the turkey is just starting to thaw out.
However, it can be kind of jolly to mix your jingle bells with some thankfulness. So here are three suggested events to go with each holiday.
THANKSGIVING
Get the Thanksgiving party started with night of local music.
Punksgiving will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10.
Sole Aggression, The Wrong Impressions, Ryan Harrison Acoustic, Suckafish, Just As Well, Wowzers and David Abad will play this show that doubles as a fundraiser.
Nick Sanchez, guitar player for Sole Aggression and the owner of the printing business, Screen Image, had a leg amputation earlier this year that resulted in plenty of medical expenses. Proceeds from this concert will go to him.
For information about this event, go to facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
n Before stuffing yourself with Thanksgiving dinner, get in a belly laugh workout thanks to Pints & Punchlines: Thanksgiving Edition at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
This evening of humor is brought to you by Joke Junction Standup Comedy and Monumental. For information, look for this event at facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
The Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation’s Turkey Trot is back!
The main 5K event as well as the Little Gobbler Kids Run will take place the morning of Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25.
The Turkey Trot for both walkers and runners starts at 9:30 a.m. and begins and ends at Stocker Stadium at Lincoln Park. Get your bib by registering by 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at gjfffoundation.com.
The event costs $30 for all those age 16 and older, $20 for ages 5–15 and is free for kids younger than 5.
Late registration will be offered during packet pick-up from 5–7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, and 7–8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at Lincoln Park Barn. Registration cost increases by $10 for adults who sign up after Monday.
Proceeds from the Turkey Trot go to the foundation, which uses the funds to help area fire fighters and their families as well as members of the community.
Go to gjfffoundation.com for information about the foundation and the race.
CHRISTMAS
Michael Martin Murphey will bring out the western side of Christmas with his Cowboy Christmas Tour stop in Grand Junction for both cosmic cowboys and music fans alike.
Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Murphey’s career includes cowboy music, bluegrass and rock, and he has several Christmas albums to his credit.
For information about Murphey, go to michaelmartinmurphey.com. For information about the show, go to avalontheatregj.com.
Santa is ready. A large Christmas tree also will be ready in addition to many of the trees along Main Street between Seventh and First streets.
During the Downtown Tree Lighting from 5–7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the plaza at Fourth and Main streets, there will be live music from Mesa OutLoud, and Santa is set appear on the roof of the Wells Fargo Bank building.
By sprinkling some magical dust he always seems to have handy for this event, Santa will light the Christmas tree and all the holiday lights downtown for everyone to enjoy through the season.
After Santa finds his way off the rooftop, children will be able to visit with him in the plaza below.
For information about this event, go to downtowngj.org.
There will be so much music, acrobatics, aerialist moves and holiday flash when the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular comes to town, any thought of Thanksgiving likely will disappear from your mind.
The Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Avalon Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Only a few scattered seats are still available for this show and tickets range from $35 to $75. Tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.
Happy holidays!