The Sugar Plum Fairy is one of the most famous characters in ballet of all time. But next to her is the Cavalier and without him, the Sugar Plum Fairy might not be so grand.
He lifts, he holds, he jumps higher, spins faster and puts on a show of graceful strength and athleticism in such a way as to make it all look easy.
“As a male dancer that is one of the roles that you strive to achieve to get,” said Tanner Blee, in a phone interview from Santa Barbara, California, where he is a professional dancer with the State Street Ballet.
Blee, 24, was wrapping up a stretch of touring with State Street’s production of “The Nutcracker” that took him from Spokane, Washington, to Durango then back to Santa Barbara for a couple more performances.
For some of those shows he performed as the Snow King, in the Russian dance and as a gentleman at the Christmas party in the first act.
For others he was again the gentleman as well as the Cavalier.
It is as the Cavalier that Blee will return to Grand Junction as a guest in Absolute Dance & Performing Arts’ production of “The Nutcracker” with performances Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 22–24, at Robinson Theatre in Colorado Mesa University’s Moss Performing Arts Center.
Grand Junction is Blee’s hometown and this will be one of the few times he has danced in a public performance here since leaving at age 17 to pursue a career as a professional dancer.
“It’s going to be exciting to perform for people I know,” Blee said. “I haven’t had people I know in an audience for my bigger shows in a while. I think the last time a family member or someone I knew came to a show of mine was two years ago and it was down in Durango.”
Along with having family and friends in the audience, Blee will perform with some of the dancers he has taught during summer workshops at Absolute Dance.
“It’s exciting to be able to share the stage with them,” he said. “It’s going to be a cool experience.”
Theresa Kahl, owner and director of Absolute Dance and also Blee’s mother, suspects many of Blee’s students as well as those who knew while he was growing up in the valley have little idea of what he can do.
It will be such a fun experience just to finally have him perform,” Kahl said. “Even I haven’t had the opportunity to know what he’s capable of. He surprises me all the time, and I’ve seen a lot of talented dancers in my life.”
As the Cavalier, Blee will dance in the second act of “The Nutcracker,” and he will be joined by another State Street dancer, Saori Yamashita, in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.
During the ballet, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier dance together for about six or seven minutes, then the Cavalier goes into his solo variation followed by the Sugar Plum Fairy’s solo, then another partnering section, Blee said.
“It’s a lot of hard work. And you’re the only ones on stage … if you mess up, people are going to notice. But when you nail it, if feels amazing,” Blee said.
“The Cavalier solo is about a minute of jumping,” he said.
And instead of panting when he is done, he must smile like it was nothing. Ballet and some measure of pain go hand in hand, he said.
While on tour he learned to cope with the soreness and pain that develop after 10-hour work days. There is “a lot of pushing through tiredness and pain and making sure you have a good face while doing a show,” he said.
An audience wants to see the magic of “The Nutcracker” story and the beauty of ballet and as a dancer that is what you want to give them, he said.
Overall, he found touring as a professional dancer to be fun, and being back on stage after months off because of the pandemic “has been amazing,” Blee said.
To hear an audience’s applause again, “It was just incredible,” he said. “It was awesome to feel the energy coming from the audience. … You could tell they missed live performances, too.”
Coming back to the stage after months away in some ways has “revived our love of dance,” he said.
It also has reminded him of some of the lessons he learned while transitioning from student to professional dancer.
“If you want to be a professional dancer you’ve got to push yourself” both physical and mentally, he said. “It really does take a dedication and love to want to keep doing it.”
His advice to younger dancers thinking about a dance career is “listen to your teachers,” he said. “That is something that I personally wish I had done more of growing up. What they have to say is very valuable.”
“Make sure you are working hard every day you are in the studio. Push yourself to be better than you were yesterday,” he said.
As one of only a few male dancers from the Grand Valley to make it professionally, Blee understands how much work it takes. He also is looking forward to being back at home in a professional capacity.
Hearing some hometown cheers “is going to be really nice and exciting for me,” he said.