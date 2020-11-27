Travel the world from your living room thanks to the Banff Film Festival 2020-21 World Tour, which is all online.
Hosted by Grand Junction Rotary and benefiting the Colorado National Monument Association, there are two ways to watch films from Banff.
The first is to purchase a single program of films — the Amber Program and the Onyx Program each with different films and about two hours long — for $15. Once one of these programs is begun the viewer has three days to finish the films.
The second is the World Tour Bundle for $28. It has about four hours of films and the viewer has 14 days to finish the program.
Tickets and information can be found at filmfest.banffcentre.ca/?campaign=WT-164630.
—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com