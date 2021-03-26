The Easter Bunny already has been busy this year, hopping to at least two Grand Valley locations to hide eggs.
n The kids won’t be having all the fun at Easter Fun in the Country from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, in Loma. General admission is $5 per person.
A craft show and vendor expo are planned, as well as music, food, beverages and a cash bar.
Participants can get in a run or walk with the Country Bunny Bolt 5K for all ages (entry fee is $25) or the Country Rabbit Rush 1.5K ($10) for kids age 13 and younger. Advance registration can be made at aplimo.com/easter-fitc/.
And, of course, there will be Easter egg hunts for kids by age categories.
To purchase general admission tickets in advance or for information about this event, go to aplimo.com/easter-fitc/.
Absolute Prestige Ranch is a venue for events, such as this Easter Fun event, or weddings and concerts and offers grassy lawns, a rustic barn and more at its location north of Loma.
n Only 175 lucky participants will be able to be part of the Easter Egg Scramble in Fruita, so getting the required registration turned in early is a must.
The Easter Egg Scramble is for children age newborn to 7 from 4–6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, in the Fruita Community Center backyard, 324 N. Coulson St., in Fruita.
Kids will hunt for Easter eggs by age categories, and the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance.
To register, call 858-0360 or go to the Fruita Community Center. For information about this event, go to fruita.org/parksrec/page/easter-egg-scramble.