Horse rescue hosts Ride to Meet Santa

Grace Funderburk sits on Wall-E the horse while meeting Santa (George Brauneis) and Mrs. Claus (Melodie Marye) during a Ride to Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus in November at Grand Valley Horse Rescue, 2327 H Road. The fundraising event in November was so well-received that the rescue will offer it again today and Dec. 17.
Kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus while on horseback during a one-of-a-kind event hosted by Grand Valley Horse Rescue.
Ride to Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. todayDec10 and Dec. 17 at Grand Valley Horse Rescue, 2327 H Road.
Kids and their families will get the chance to tour the facility, meet all the horses and learn a little about the horses’ rescue stories.
Then kids will be able to get on a horse and be led into one of the rescue’s round pens where they will meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and can talk about their Christmas list wishes, said Shelle deVergie, director of the rescue.
The rescue offered this event on two Saturdays in November and “it went fantastic. It was so much fun and we had such a great turnout,” deVergie said.
After it was over, however, deVergie received email after email pleading “Oh, please do it again! We were out of town.”
So the rescue decided to offer the event again in December and “we expect to have as many riders this (today) as we had on both Saturdays in November,” deVergie said.
Families can RSVP at gvhr.org for either December Saturday to get a spot in the event’s express lane.
They also will receive information about what to expect at the event and any paperwork necessary, deVergie said.
Riding helmets will be available to use at the event, but it is helpful if families can bring a helmet. “A bike helmet works just fine,” deVergie said. “I had one guy wear his football helmet.”
During each child’s visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus “we encourage the family to come in the round pen and shoot video or photograph the whole thing,” deVergie said. “We really want this to be a memory experience.”
There is a suggested donation of $20, however every child who wants to ride and meet Santa will get the chance to do so, she said.
This unique event came out of a desperate brainstorm for fundraising ideas deVergie had one day while with Simon, the rescue’s 29-year-old horse.
Grand Valley Horse Rescue, like many other Colorado horse rescues, is “overflowing with horses. We have more horses than we ever expected to have,” deVergie said.
Last year, the local rescue had five horses and now it has 23, she said.
“Most of these horses come to us because our community can’t support them anymore,” deVergie said. “I can think of six horses we took in this year alone from families dealing with cancer.”
“With the economy the way it is, we grew much faster than we ever anticipated,” deVergie said. “We are growing and an incredible rate of speed and in the last five days we’ve turned away 25 horses to come into our location.
“We are in need of monthly sponsors and we need enough monthly sponsor from our community to get a grant to buy a permanent location … so we can handle the needs of the community.”
With this event, the deVergie is hopeful to bring attention to the rescue’s needs while also spreading some holiday joy.
At Ride to Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus each child will receive a candy cane, and there will be hot chocolate, sweets for people to eat, carrots to feed the horses and more.
For information about the event and the rescue, go to gvhr.org.