Horse rescue hosts Ride to Meet Santa

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Grace Funderburk sits on Wall-E the horse while meeting Santa (George Brauneis) and Mrs. Claus (Melodie Marye) during a Ride to Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus in November at Grand Valley Horse Rescue, 2327 H Road. The fundraising event in November was so well-received that the rescue will offer it again today and Dec. 17.

Kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus while on horseback during a one-of-a-kind event hosted by Grand Valley Horse Rescue.

Ride to Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. todayDec10 and Dec. 17 at Grand Valley Horse Rescue, 2327 H Road.