Shows that COVID-19 took off the stage in 2020 are finally coming back in Grand Junction, and Carlos Mencia’s upcoming evening of stand-up comedy is one of those.
The comedian will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $29–$49 at ticketmaster.com.
All seating will be socially distanced, so when purchasing a ticket the available seats are only those that allow for three feet between groups.
Since the late 1980s, Mencia has entertained audiences at comedy clubs across the country as well as on TV and in films. For information about Mencia, go to carlosmencia.com.