MARK BARRY, Special to the Sentinel

A member of the Knights of Tempest is shown during a performance.

There are lances, swords, axes, horses and jousting and plenty of spectacle coming to the Grand Valley Highland Games this year.

“This is not going to be your tragic, blood spectacle,” qualified Kryssi Jeaux Miller, a founder and performer with the theatrical and competitive group Knights of the Tempest, which are based on the Front Range.

There are two novelists among the Knights’ actors and stunt riders, and “they write our scripts,” Miller said.

COMPELLING IMAGES PHOTOGRAPHY/Special to the Sentinel

Bryan Connolly is “the antagonist to my protagonist” during the Knights of the Tempest’s performance, Kryssi Jeaux Miller said. “Which is funny becaise he’s super nice.”

That means plots with daring and romance, fights and laughter. “It’s going to be pretty hilarious,” Miller said of the group’s performances during the Highland Games.

However, not everything will be scripted. When Miller and fellow knight and jousting competitor Katie Lee enter the lists, “I am going to try to destroy her,” Miller said, intensity filling her voice. “There is no prearranged ending.”

The Knights of the Tempest will perform Saturday and Sunday, May 14–15, in the Grand Stands at the Mesa County Fairgrounds as part of the Highland Games.

MARTHA WIRTH/Special to the Sentinel

The Knights of the Tempest will joust during their performances at the Grand Valley Highland Games on Saturday and Sunday, May 14–15, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.

Admission to the group’s performances is included with tickets to the Games.

All the performances — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday — are connected by plot and run about 30–45 minutes in length, depending on how much the crowd gets into it, Miller said.

“People are free to jeer and applaud,” Miller said.

There will be plenty of “call and response” with the crowd to get people involved and rowdy and to evoke the idea of the Scottish Highlands, she said.

COMPELLING IMAGES PHOTOGRAPHY/Special to the Sentinel

Kryssi Jeaux Miller is a founder and performer with the Knights of the Tempest. She jousts competitively, and the Knights allow her to mix her sport with her theatrical side.

Organizers with the Games decided to add Knights to its lineup this year to build on the interactive nature of the Games, which also will host competitions for pipe and drum bands, Highland and Irish dancing and athletics, said Ian Hughes, a Highland Games board member and general manager of Taylor’s Croft, 2478 Patterson Road, Suite 25.

It also gives a nod to history — think William Wallace or Rob Roy — and some of the fun people enjoy at Renaissance fairs, he said. “It’s all those thing things that people really do like and get excited about.”

The Knights of Tempest, which plan to bring a cast of at least eight along with horses to the Highland Games, also are excited, Miller said.

The Games will be one of the biggest events they’ve done since the pandemic began, she said.

“Give us a huzzah!” Miller said.