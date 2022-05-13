There are lances, swords, axes, horses and jousting and plenty of spectacle coming to the Grand Valley Highland Games this year.
“This is not going to be your tragic, blood spectacle,” qualified Kryssi Jeaux Miller, a founder and performer with the theatrical and competitive group Knights of the Tempest, which are based on the Front Range.
There are two novelists among the Knights’ actors and stunt riders, and “they write our scripts,” Miller said.
That means plots with daring and romance, fights and laughter. “It’s going to be pretty hilarious,” Miller said of the group’s performances during the Highland Games.
However, not everything will be scripted. When Miller and fellow knight and jousting competitor Katie Lee enter the lists, “I am going to try to destroy her,” Miller said, intensity filling her voice. “There is no prearranged ending.”
The Knights of the Tempest will perform Saturday and Sunday, May 14–15, in the Grand Stands at the Mesa County Fairgrounds as part of the Highland Games.
Admission to the group’s performances is included with tickets to the Games.
All the performances — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday — are connected by plot and run about 30–45 minutes in length, depending on how much the crowd gets into it, Miller said.
“People are free to jeer and applaud,” Miller said.
There will be plenty of “call and response” with the crowd to get people involved and rowdy and to evoke the idea of the Scottish Highlands, she said.
Organizers with the Games decided to add Knights to its lineup this year to build on the interactive nature of the Games, which also will host competitions for pipe and drum bands, Highland and Irish dancing and athletics, said Ian Hughes, a Highland Games board member and general manager of Taylor’s Croft, 2478 Patterson Road, Suite 25.
It also gives a nod to history — think William Wallace or Rob Roy — and some of the fun people enjoy at Renaissance fairs, he said. “It’s all those thing things that people really do like and get excited about.”
The Knights of Tempest, which plan to bring a cast of at least eight along with horses to the Highland Games, also are excited, Miller said.
The Games will be one of the biggest events they’ve done since the pandemic began, she said.