The Art Center’s Demo Night is usually a fun affair, with local artists displaying their art and process.
This year is different because of COVID-19 and the artist demos have moved into video and online.
In videos released earlier in November, Gayle Gerson demonstrates image transfer, Ashtonn Means can be seen at her wheel throwing clay and Matthew Jones offers details about drop shadows.
These videos and others that have been created by The Art Center in recent months can be viewed at gjartcenter.org/videos.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com