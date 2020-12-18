With poetry, music and art, the lives of the more than 304,000 people in the United States who have died from COVID-19 will be honored at the dedication of the Rose Petal COVID Memorial.
The dedication ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, in the main parking lot of The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Those who attend are asked to remain in their cars during the ceremony. After the ceremony, small groups will be ushered to the memorial that is located on the east side of The Art Center.
Those who come can bring rose petals to scatter and battery-operated votives to leave at the memorial, said Linda McBride, the local artist who envisioned the memorial in May and organized a number of volunteers to help with its creation.
The Rose Petal COVID Memorial is made of 54 vinyl panels hanging along center’s outside wall. The panels are covered in a rose petal pattern and a grid of 4,680 small squares, each with a tiny silver circle to represent a person who has died from COVID-19.
To learn about the memorial or to leave a post about a loved one who has died from COVID-19, go to facebook.com/RosePetalsCOVIDMemorial.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com