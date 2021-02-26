The dogs are coming and they are ready to run.
The Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27–28, based in the Mesa Top Trail parking lot off Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa.
More than 30 sled dog racing teams will participate in the event, which will include races for both sled dogs and skijoring. The races will be 4–8 miles in length.
Participants will be coming from across Colorado and from other states, such as New Mexico and Montana, to be in this race organized by the Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club.
The Grand Mesa Summit Challenge will be a scene to behold, however spectators are asked to leave their own dogs at home to reduce distractions for the dogs racing.
For information about the event and about sled dog racing, go to rmsdc.org.