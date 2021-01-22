The views of climbers making their way up rippling blue, white ice during Ouray Ice Festival and Competition are tremendous, and this year they will be bringing the chills to you.
For the first time in the event’s 26-year history, the ice climbing competition’s finals will be streamed online at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, thanks to a collaboration of Colorado organizations.
More than 60 elite male and female climbers from around the world have been competing in recent days to qualify for the finals, according to a news release.
BurstMarketing, a Denver media company, is partnering with Citizen Pictures, a Denver TV production company, to stream the competition Saturday and create a 60-minute documentary for later release, the news release said.
To watch the finals and highlights from the qualifying days and other videos, go to ourayicepark.com/ouray-ice-festival, the Ouray Ice Park YouTube channel or its Facebook page @OurayiceparkInc.