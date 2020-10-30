Halloween weekend is here with its pint-sized superheros and princesses and adult-sized pop-culture characters.
Whatever costume you’ve decided on, don’t miss out on these five weekend options.
TWIX OR WHOPPERS
The candy is flowing, folks. There are a few crafts out there — a sweet art kit created by local artist Jamie Christine can be had at the Drive-Thru Candy Crawl from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mesa Mall — and likely some popcorn and pencils. But mostly candy.
Check Out & About’s Entertainment Calendar for a list of Halloween events where the younger set can show off their costumes and trick-or-treat. There is everything from drive-through trunk-and-treats to a Candy Catch where candy will be thrown across social distance.
Keep in mind that there are COVID-19-related requirements for events, and grab a face mask before you head out the door.
CARVE OUT TIME
Carving pumpkins is a Halloween must. And while you can purchase pumpkins at a grocery store, you also could make an outing of it.
Studt’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch and The Friendly Farm pumpkin patch and corn maze are all open for these final days of the season. Pumpkins can still be had along with corn mazes — some mazes are haunted — and more.
Studt’s: 2150 I ½ Road. Open noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Admission is $12 per person age 4 and older, advance tickets recommend, studtspumpklinpatchandcornmaze.com.
Moon Farm: 1360 18 ½ Road. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 31. Admission $7 per person age 4 and older, moonfarm.net.
The Friendly Farm: North of Montrose on U.S. Highway 50 between mile markers 85 and 86. Admission depends on activity, devriesproduce.com and Facebook.
A HOOT, HOOT
The singular hoot of an owl is a little eerie on a crisp fall night. It can see you, but can you figure out where it is? It’s Owloween, after all.
Or at least it’s Owloween from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Highline Lake State Park, 1800 11.8 Road, north of Loma.
With programs about owls and bats, spooky stories, hay rides, crafts, a picture station, s’mores and more, this event will encourage social distancing as well as learning in the great outdoors.
Owloween is free to attend, however a parks pass or single-day pass for Highline ($9 per vehicle) is required.
For the latest information about the event, check Highline’s Facebook page.
JUST GROW UP
Not all the Halloween events going on are for kiddos. Halloween costume contests and live music are still in the mix around the Grand Valley, although somewhat tougher to find.
Check Out & About’s Entertainment Calendar and Music Scene for something that suits what you have in mind for Halloween.
But at least one spot — Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. — is going all out for the holiday with events both Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30–31, for the 18-and-older set.
A Babes of Horror Burlesque Show with The Tankerays will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and will include a Babes of Horror costume contest with cash prizes at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20.
A Halloween costume contest with cash prizes will open at 8 p.m. Saturday and will feature performances from Peach Street Revival and Rocky Bobby & The Hellcat Fury. Tickets cost $10 in advance.
Go to mesatheater.com or facebook.com/mesatheater for information and tickets.
GET IN CHARACTER
If you’re not up for going out this year — we understand. It’s still COVID-19 2020 out there — then we suggest adding “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms” to your weekend viewing list.
This is a play with an recently released digital version. In the hands of multiple departments at Colorado Mesa University, however, it essentially was transformed into a film complete with an original music score.
“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of a 20-something woman grieving the death of her teenage sister. She decides to get to know her sister better by playing the Dungeons and Dragons game her sister designed. There are elves, fairies, ogres and more creatures as the story unfolds.
Learn about the production by reading a story about “She Kills Monsters” that can be found further on in this issue of Out & About .
If you’re already sold, you can find tickets to stream “She Kills Monsters” at coloradomesa.edu/tickets. Single-viewer tickets cost $15, family viewing $30.
When a ticket is purchased, a link and password will be emailed for access to the production, which will be available Friday, Oct. 30, through Nov. 8.