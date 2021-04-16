If you are curious about hemp, here’s an opportunity to learn a little more while also having an early celebration for Earth Day.
A mini hemp fest will be at noon Saturday, April 17, hosted by Pressed, 392 W. Third St., in Palisade.
It will be held outside in Pressed’s backyard area and will feature some speakers from the Sustainability Council at Colorado Mesa University, Colorado Biodynamic and others, said Kalinda Reed with Pressed.
There will be some giveaways from The Bee Dynasty and booths where you can find eco-friendly products and some hemp products.
From 6–8 p.m. there will be live music with the Still House String Band.
This event was organized to promote sustainability, farming and healthful lifestyles, Reed said.
“With all the things going on, we feel there needs to be more of a focus on the earth and living off the land,” she said.