Recognize Hispanic Heritage Month with a local celebration that includes food, dancing, art and a youth talent show
This celebration will be from 2–6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Colorado Mesa University Plaza and will be hosted by the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free.
Hispanic Heritage Month goes from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and celebrates Hispanic cultures, contributions and history.
The theme for this year’s local celebration is “Advancing Towards a Bright Future!”
After time for those who attend to mingle and get some food, a city proclamation will be read, and the Rich Lopez Award recipient will be recognized, according to Jorge Pantoja with the Latino Chamber.
The 2022 recipient is Imelda Mulholland, a local immigration attorney who was one of the first board members for the Latino Chamber. “Even though she’s not Hispanic, she’s got a great passion for the Hispanic community,” Pantoja said. “She is a person who will go above and beyond to serve what’s right.”
And in addition to being a good attorney, “she’s a great person. She’s amazing,” Pantoja said.
Following the award presentation the party will really get started with a youth talent show with categories for singing, dancing, artwork and poetry. “It’s a contest so we’ll have cash prizes,” Pantoja said.
Those prizes will be awarded by category and age group, from kindergarten to college age.
“It’s always a good time,” Pantoja said of the talent show.
Youth who want to be part of the talent show but didn’t get the registration form submitted can still sign up on Saturday, he said.
A local dance troupe will fill out the rest of the program before the audience is invited to join in the dancing and fun.