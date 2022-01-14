A new, one-of-a kind Grand Valley event is on the horizon.
Sing Up The Sun!, a festival and celebration of art to brighten the cold of winter, is scheduled for the evening of Feb. 5 at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
“The whole idea that I’ve had for the festival is just to get people creating in community together and then celebrating that we’ve done that,” said Alice Dussart, founder and organizer for the event.
Sing Up The Sun! won’t be a traditional festival with vendors, she said.
What it will feature are all kinds of crazy, creatives costumes, performances of art, music, poetry, stories and dance, and a non-motorized parade through the park culminating with the arrival of the sun involving a chariot and a lot of light. “It’s going to be something,” Dussart said. “It’s going to be wild.”
In the weeks leading up to Sing Up The Sun! there will be several workshops where members of the public can help to create lanterns that will be carried or used to decorate and light up the park and to make headdresses that will be worn during the festival.
Lantern-making workshops will take place from 1–3 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, at the Veteran’s Memorial Park Community Center in Palisade.
Headdress-making workshops will be from 4–7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Community Center in Palisade. The headdress workshops involve a sliding scale fee from $10–$30.
To join any of these workshops, send a message through facebook.com/singupthesun, so organizers will know what supplies will be needed, Dussart said. Art supply donations also will be accepted.
As decorations and costumes are made, there are various individuals and groups preparing to perform on the stage at this festival. Just a few performance slots were still available earlier this week. The link to sign up to perform can be found at facebook.com/singupthesun.
Already in the works for this festival are giant parade heads created in classes led by artists Rachel Egelston and Beth Signor Sanders at The Art Center of Western Colorado.