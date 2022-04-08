Support Colorado Mesa University’s rodeo team as it competes against more than dozen other teams in the Maverick Stampede Rodeo.

The rodeo will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, and at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.

General admission tickets cost $10 for adults. Tickets cost $5 for kids younger than 11, first responders, health care professionals and seniors age 55 and older.

CMU students get in free with a MAVcard.

Tickets can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.

Friday night is alumni night and tickets include admission to the Major Mortgage Rowdy Zone and a beer. Go to supportingcmu.com/rodeo for those tickets.