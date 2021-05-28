Mesa County Libraries is ready for a busy summer, recently welcoming a new 970West artist in residence and getting ready for the launch of its summer reading program.
Both of these things will present ways patrons can get involved at the library in the coming months.
n Summer Reading at Mesa County Libraries will begin with registration on Tuesday, June 1, and ends July 17. It is free to participate, and it is open to children, teens and adults who can set reading goals and win prizes along the way.
There also will be take-and-make kits available for kids and teens, online and hands-on events for kids, outdoor story times and more.
For information or to register on Tuesday, go to mesacountylibraries.org or visit a library location.
n The newest 970West artist in residence is illustrator and graphic designer Rachel Campbell Osborne.
Her residency began May 24 and continues through Aug. 30. She will have meet-and-greet hours for all ages from 3–5 p.m. each Thursday of her residency at the 970West Studio, 502 Ouray Ave.
Among the programs Osborne will offer are en plein air watercolor painting classes for adults — the first one is Tuesday, June 8 — and children, and a Sharpie art class for teens.
For information about Osborne’s programs or to register for a class, go to the Event Calendar at mesacountylibraries.org.