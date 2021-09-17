Spend just a few hours in Grand Junction and in some way you’re likely to come across a custom T-shirt printed by Nick Sanchez.
Or it might be a hoodie or cap with a local band’s name, a business logo or event tag line.
Many know Sanchez through his printing business, Screen Image, and many others through his guitar playing with the rock band Sole Aggression.
“He is a phenomenal lead guitarist,” said Gene Garl, who got to know Sanchez through 970Muscle, the gym where Garl works out.
Sanchez has done all the T-shirts and hoodies for the 970Muscle since it opened, Garl said.
However, the past year and the pandemic have been tough for Sanchez, his business and his physical health.
Complications related to diabetes resulted in an ulcer on the bottom of his left foot that developed gangrene. About a month ago, Sanchez had to have his left leg amputated below the knee, and the medical and rehabilitation costs have added up quickly, Garl said.
So Garl along with other members in the local music community are throwing a benefit concert to help out Sanchez.
That show will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The concert lineup features six acts: Awaiting Eternity, James Williams from the Williams Brothers Band, Dead Cowboyz, Love And Destruction Theory (L.A.D. Theory), El Camino Burnout and The Tankarays.
Admission to this concert is by donation and $15 is suggested.
There also will be a raffle during the evening with thousands of dollars in prizes, such as gift cards and merchandise from local businesses. The grand prizes is an electric guitar with a unique cases and mini amp, Garl said. Raffle tickets cost $1 each.
Garl’s goal is to raise about $5,000 for Sanchez.
“I’m excited to see the rock community come together for someone who deserves it more than anyone else,” Garl said. “(Sanchez) has a twisted sense of humor, but he’s a devout Christian and a very loyal friend.”