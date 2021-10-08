AGrand Junction 11-year-old whose short story was printed recently in Cricket magazine, is continuing her publishing streak.
Tyler Rich’s painting titled “Sunset in the Alps” received third prize in a May Cricket League art competition, and the painting can be viewed in magazine’s October issue. The original artwork was to fit the theme of “travel adventure.”
These accolades for Rich’s artwork follow having her 352-word story, “Another Chance,” published in the Cricket’s September issue after it won a short story contest offered by the literary magazine for children and teens.
Rich also received an honorable mention in the magazine’s March photography competition and her photo can be seen in the July/August issue.
Rich was 10 at the time of each contest submission, celebrating her 11th birthday in July.
In a Sept. 12 story in The Daily Sentinel, Rich said she enjoys sharing her work with others. “I love it and get to take people to another world and I like to describe things that I might not get to see here or that I imagine,” Rich told writer Frank Witowski for that story.
Rich’s latest winning piece, the “Sunset in the Alps” painting, can be viewed at cricketmagkids.com/contests. Click on “New ART Contest: Travel Adventure” in list of contests on the page’s left side.