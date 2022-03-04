Here’s something to put a spring in your step: The season of spring is a little more than two weeks away.
Just knowing the end of winter is coming can bring an eagerness for getting out to support local art, music and theater.
During the coming week you’ll find local actors on the stage, the work of local artist highlighted with First Friday and local music performances.
Here are some highlights to choose from with more to be found in the Entertainment Calendar on page 4.
ON THE STAGE
Student actors at both Grand Junction and Central high schools will be presenting productions in the coming days.
“High School Musical,” the stage version of the Disney Channel movie, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4–5 and March 11–12, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 and March 12, in the auditorium at Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St.
Tickets cost $10 in advance at gjhsdrama.square.site. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $13.
The musical will transport the audience to East High where the status quo of cliques is shaken when two students decide to audition for the school musical.
At Central High School, there is comedy to be found with “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 10–12, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in the school’s Mariposa Theatre, 550 Warrior Way.
Advance tickets cost $12.50 for adults, $5 for students and children at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com/index.php. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $15 for adults, $7 for students and children.
In this school edition of the musical adapted from the Broadway show, Wednesday Addams falls in love with a “normal” young man, and brings him home to meet her family. Given the Addamses’ unusual perspective on life, Wednesday’s choice of boyfriend presents challenges for her family and laughs for the audience.
Along with seeing local faces and names in these two productions, there are more to be found at Colorado Mesa University with “The SpongeBob Musical” with show dates through Saturday, March 12. For information about that show, go to page 4.
WITH A MELODY
In the irony of coincidence, the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert will feature the work of composers from the days of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union.
“Finlandia & Violin” was planned well before recent news events, however there is a wealth of history and nuance to note in the music for this concert that will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets range from $10 to $40 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased through gjso.org.
Brian Krinke is set to exchange his concertmaster chair for the featured soloist’s spot to play “Violin Concerto” by Aram Khachaturian, a Soviet Armenian composer.
Krinke is the violin and viola instructor at Colorado Mesa University. He a composer as well as a notable performer.
Also on the program for the concert is “Finlandia,” written by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius in criticism of the Russian Empire, and “Symphony No. 2” by Georgian-Russian composer Alexander Borodin.
For information about this concert, go to gjso.org.
For those seeking more classical music, A Little Noon Music will offer a midweek dose at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave.
This free concert will feature Jane Kunzel on flute and Janet Cummings on piano.
For information about A Little Noon Music concert series, go to fumcgj.org (look under “events” in the menu).
FOR THE EYES
With grand views of western Colorado in mind and more time on hand, the 21 artists who participated in 2021’s Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational each created two additional studio paintings that will be revealed to the public this First Friday.
This “Monuments & Canyons” exhibit will open with a reception from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, March 4, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., hosted by the center and the Colorado National Monument Association.
All of the paintings will be for sale and a portion of the sale will be given to the Colorado National Monument for programs and projects. The exhibit can be viewed at the center through April 9.
The Art Center also will open two other exhibitions on Friday: The Rockies West National featuring national watercolor artists; and the CMU Student Show 2022.
For information about these exhibitions, go to gjartcenter.org or facebook.com/theartcenterwc.
Along with these exhibitions, here are some others to check out starting Friday, March 4:
“Metamorphoses” will open with a reception from 6–9 p.m. Friday at Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., Unit 6.
This exhibit “features art that moves through (and beyond) forms,” according to imconfluencestudios.com.
There will be artwork from Jane Dupree, Codi Flint, Solomon Herrera, Cheryl Hogan, Carrie Kellerby, Cara Morton, Kellon Voth, Jo Watson and HL Weber.
This show runs through April 29. Go to imconfluencestudios.com or facebook.com/imconfluencestudios for information.
“Maggot Breath,” a show of art influenced by punk, skate and gothic styles, will open with a reception from 3–8 p.m. Friday at Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E.
There will be art from Exteenager, Cordero Marez, The Naked Witch, Andrew Watson, Diana Reiter, Jae Jolley and others.
This show will be display through March 31.
“A First Grade First Friday” will open with a reception from 5–8 p.m. Friday at The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St.
“This exhibit features still-life watercolor paintings (by) 81 first-grade students from Caprock Academy,” according to a news release from the gallery.
After learning about famous still-life artwork and artists, Caprock first-graders created their own still-life artwork featuring flowers or fruit and vegetables.
Colorado Mesa University senior art students will put their artwork on display in a series of shows that will start in March with the exhibition “Moments.”
“Moments” will open with a reception from 5–8 p.m. Friday at 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave.
The students with work featured in the show are Yan Kong, Verda Ferrell, Thaxter Haywood, Adrian Rodriguez and Roper Moreno. The show can be viewed at the gallery through March 24.
For information, go to coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.