Start off your weekend with local art, food and beer at a new event in downtown Grand Junction.
Art + Music + Pho Cupp will go from 3–8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Lowell School Commons, 310 N. Seventh St. This spot is on the lawn in front of the former R-5 High School building, which has a new name and has become home to a several businesses and artist studios.
There will be 15 artists with booths at Friday’s event, said Sarah Wandzilak, event organizer for Lowell.
The vendors will offer quite a few different things, among them jewelry, fiber art, traditional art, letter press work and more, said Wandzilak, who will be among those artists.
A local DJ will set the mood for the evening that will also double as a grand opening for the Pho Cupp food truck.
Pho Cupp has been serving its bowls of pho — it’s pronounced “fuh” and is a combination broth, noodles, meat and toppings — for the past couple of months in the Grand Valley.
Pho Cupp has been developing its menu and will offer an expanded menu for this event, Wandzilak said.
The event also will have beer on tap from Gemini Beer Co., Wandzilak said. Gemini, 640 White Ave., is set to move its taproom to Lowell in the near future.
Art + Music + Pho Cupp “is basically going to be an opportunity for people to go downtown to get some food, to get some beer and see art,” Wandzilak said.