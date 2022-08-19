Start off your weekend with local art, food and beer at a new event in downtown Grand Junction.

Art + Music + Pho Cupp will go from 3–8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Lowell School Commons, 310 N. Seventh St. This spot is on the lawn in front of the former R-5 High School building, which has a new name and has become home to a several businesses and artist studios.