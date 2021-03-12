It’s been nearly a year since everyone’s Celtic side was put in knots by the pandemic.
With shutdowns and panic, many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2020 were either canceled or significantly subdued.
But this year will be better! Take, for example, this recent Facebook post:
“We’re so LUCKY!! The Goat and Clover Tavern will be OPEN this year for St. Patty’s Day! We missed you last year! Looking forward to seeing you my friend!”
The bagpipes will sound, the dancers will kick up their clogs and Irish beers will pour in the Grand Valley.
Here is a look at some of what is planned in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
FOLLOW THE PIPES
For some, it’s the singular sound of the bagpipes that gets the party going.
The Grand Valley is fortunate to have two bagpipe and drum bands, and both will be playing to provide the right atmosphere for different kinds of events.
• The Glenfinnan Highlanders Pipe & Drum Band will be found helping out with a Leprechaun Hunt for children and their families from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Taylor’s Croft, 2478 Patterson Road, Unit 25.
Kids can learn about their Celtic heritage, march with the band, dance a jig, search for any wee personages that might be hiding in the vicinity of the shop and receive a goodie bag as well as Leprechaun binoculars.
For information about the Leprechaun Hunt, look for Taylor’s Croft on Facebook.
n The Rocky Mountain Scots also will be out and about performing in the Grand Valley and beyond. Here is the band’s schedule and updates can be found at its Facebook page.
Saturday, March 13
3 p.m., Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50
5 p.m., Stoik Beer Co., 1064 Main St., in Delta
7 p.m., The Goat & Clover Tavern, 336 Main St.
St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17
11 a.m., Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50
Noon, The Goat & Clover Tavern, 336 Main St.
1 p.m., The Tattered Tartan, 552 Main St.
2 p.m., Boston’s, 2404 Patterson Road
5 p.m., Boston’s, 2404 Patterson Road
6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St.
7 p.m., The Goat & Clover Tavern, 336 Main St.
RAISE A GLASS
Beer, the green kind or a lovely foamy stout, will be part of celebrations at a number of spots in the valley. Here are details for some of those with more likely pop up as St. Patrick’s Day gets closer.
n “Since we were robbed of one of our favorite drinking holidays last year, we decided to celebrate longer,” said an online note from Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive.
Cruisers’ St. Patty’s Party will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, and continue during the bar’s open hours through St. Patrick’s Day.
There will be green beer, a large selection of Jameson, green swag and drink specials.
n The Goat & Clover Tavern, 336 Main St., will host a multi-day celebration from Saturday, March 13, through St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17.
Along with serving corned beef and cabbage, it will have plenty of Irish beer on tap, in addition to Irish whiskey and green beer.
At 7 p.m. Saturday there will be a Guinness Toast and at 8 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day the tavern will open for an Irish brunch and “shenanigans all day long,” according to its Facebook page.
The Rocky Mountain Scots will perform several times during the celebration. (See performance times earlier in this story.)
n Kannah Creek Brewing Co. will serve its Monument Irish Red beer pints for $3 all day on Wednesday at both its locations: Kannah Creek, 1960 N. 12th St., and Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave.
For special menu items, let your taste buds be your guide. A Traditional Shepherd’s Pie made with the Black’s Bridge Stout can be found at Edgewater on St. Patrick’s Day.
At Kannah Creek you’ll have the option of Irish Nachos, Corned Beef Hash Fritters and a Corned Beef & Cabbage Sandwich.
n Monumental Beer Works plans to host two events specifically in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Pints and Pipes on the Patio will be at 3 p.m. Saturday and it is suggested that those wanting a seat and a pint need to arrive by 2:45 p.m. You might even want to bring your own camping chair for this event that will feature an Irish dancer and the Rocky Mountain Scots.
Monumental will open an hour early, at 10 a.m., on St. Patrick’s Day with a brunch served by the Little Pink Truck — there will be Corned Beef Hash, Corned Beef & Cabbage and Reubens.
The new Rover Irish Stout will be on tap with the brewery’s other beers and drinks. The Rocky Mountain Scots will be back to play from 11–11:30 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.
In addition to these two events, Monumental will host its Local Love Community Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, and will mark the one-year anniversary of opening its doors on Friday, March 19.
n The Rockslide Brewery and Restaurant, 401 Main St., will offer “traditional Irish cuisine, drinks and fun” from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to its Facebook page.