With afternoon high temperatures still rocketing into the 90s, it’s difficult to think about the end of summer.
To help ease area youth into the idea — school starts in 10 days! — the Fruita Youth Action Council will host an End of Summer Splash Bash from 4–7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, in the outdoor pool area of the Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., in Fruita.
This event is for area sixth through 12th graders, and it is free.
There will be yard games, music, barbecue, snow cones and swimming.
For information about the council or this event, go to fruita.org/fyac or call 858-0360 ext. 6407.