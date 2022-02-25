There was more than one morning that Mo LaMee found himself trapped inside a pineapple under the sea or at the Krusty Krab restaurant.
That was when his children were younger and watching “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and LaMee was supposed to be walking out the door for work.
Fortunately, the Nickelodeon cartoon’s episodes were only about 10 minutes long. They often were obscure but witty with humor for both kids and adults, said LaMee, head of the theater arts department at Colorado Mesa University
“I really enjoyed that show,” he said.
But when colleagues brought up “The SpongeBob Musical” at a meeting last year to consider titles for the 2021–22 theater arts season, “I was probably the most skeptical of the group,” he admitted.
To take anything SpongeBob seriously seemed like a stretch, and yet, LaMee found himself in the director’s seat for the musical. His skepticism is now gone.
“I’m really in love with it. It’s a really wonderful musical,” he said. It’s highly entertaining with great music and a “joyful, fun message.”
“After a couple years of dragging our way through this pandemic, it’s really a celebration of community and a celebration of optimism and hope,” he said. It’s a “particularly timely show to do right now.”
Opening night for “The SpongeBob Musical” is Thursday, March 3, in Robinson Theatre at CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center. Performances dates are set through March 12.
During the musical, SpongeBob and the other denizens of the underwater town of Bikini Bottom discover they soon will be wiped out in an eruption by the nearby volcano, Mount Humongous.
SpongeBob teams up with friends to try to stop the eruption, save his town and prove to his boss at the Krusty Krab that he is worthy of managing the restaurant someday.
There are obstacles, villains, humor and adventure as the story unfolds. There also is a great deal of music with original songs in a variety of genres by many well-known musicians, from David Bowie to Lady Antebellum.
A 12-piece group of musicians will accompany the 24-member cast, many of whom take on a lot of different roles in the musical, which has parts for hundreds of sea creatures, LaMee said.
“Sometimes they’re sardines and sometimes they’re sea anemones and sometimes …” LaMee continued to list off sea creatures. “It kind of just goes on and on.”
“The SpongeBob Musical” has been a huge undertaking in other ways as well, he said. For example, how do you create a tap-dancing squid with multiple functioning legs? And how do you put a volcano on stage without the megabucks that Broadway had?
There also were projections, lighting details, props and more to figure out in addition to the acting, singing and dancing, he said.
For something inspired by an animated show, it’s a complicated production, but it’s also fun and will be enjoyed and appreciated by children to grandparents, he said.
Musical director Jeremy Franklin also will get on stage with the cast in a special role.
“I love the show. I want people to see it because I think they’re going to have a really great time and I think they’re going to feel good leaving the theater,” LaMee said.
“This show is so joyful. It feels like a nice thing to have that kind of experience right now with all the other stuff going on in the world.”