From 5–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, is the swap’s beer night with beer and hard cider. Admission is $10.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, is family day. Admission is $5. CMU students get in free on Saturday with ID.
According to the event post on Facebook, the vendors at the swap will have plenty of inventory as most swaps around the region have been canceled. “There will be some great deals,” the post said.
For information about the swap, look for “Ski Swap Powderhorn Ski Patrol” on Facebook.
—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com