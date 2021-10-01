MARCHING ON: High school marching bands compete at Stocker Stadium

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

The Colorado West Marching Band Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 2, at Stocker Stadium. This photo taken during the 2019 festival shows Central High School baritone player Aiden Schriefer.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Fourteen Colorado high school marching bands will bring their field shows to the 44th annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival.

This festival will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Stocker Stadium with the first field show starting at 11:15 a.m. Bands will perform through the day in front of a seven-member panel of judges.

The Colorado Mesa University Maverick Marching Band will give an exhibition at 3 p.m. and the festival awards will be announced at 3:15 p.m.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the gate and will cost $13 for adults, $8 for students, active military and seniors older than 60. Children younger than 5 get in free.

For information, go to d51schools.org.