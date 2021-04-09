It’s homecoming at Colorado Mesa University and the community is welcome to join students and alumni in the celebration.
On the schedule is everything from sporting events to a parade along with music performances and a theater production.
Here are some homecoming event highlights:
n The Maverick Stampede Rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 9–10, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at coloradmesa.edu/tickets.
n The baseball homecoming game starts at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Suplizio Field as the Mavericks play the MSU Denver Roadrunners. Fireworks will be set off 15 minutes after the game ends. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors or $5 for students.
Friday’s baseball game will be followed up with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and then a game at noon Sunday, April 11, all against MSU Denver at Suplizio Field.
n Among the other sporting events coming up for homecoming are lacrosse games, a football scrimmage and track and field events. Go to coloradomesa.edu/homecoming/community-schedule.html for information.
n The Homecoming Parade will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday on Main Street in downtown Grand Junction with floats from community and student organizations.
n The Homecoming Bonfire will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the campus’ Alumni Quad with live entertainment.
n The CMU Music Opera Performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Love Recital Hall in the Moss Performing Arts Center. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors.
n “Miss Holmes,” a radio drama with a live studio audience, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center. Tickets cost $22 for adults $18 for seniors or $8 for students.
For information about these and other homecoming happenings, along with links for tickets, go to coloradomesa.edu/homecoming/community-schedule.html.