Walking through his horse barn late last week, Dennis Clark was still mulling his lineup.
Kate and Lucy, weighing in at about a ton each, would be excellent candidates for the lead team.
“Leaders have to be quick,” he said.
Comet and Ashanti likely will be in swing, the middle two in Clark’s six-horse hitch.
And Jewel and Abby probably will be in wheel, the position directly in front of Clark Family Orchard’s wagon as it rolls around the arena during competition in the Wild West Shootout Classic Six Horse Hitch today through Saturday at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
The six Percheron mares will be sleek black with manicured manes and tails sporting the Clarks’ colors and their fanciest show harnesses.
As the six-hitch of Percherons lift their large hooves high and pull, the feeling of power that comes up the reins is “intense,” said Wilbur Helmuth, who will be driving for Clarks during the event.
“The six is a special feeling,” agreed Clark, who will ride next to Helmuth on a wagon during the competition.
Helmuth grew up in Iowa driving draft horses, so he’s the better driver, Clark admitted, but he still likes to take his Percherons out himself on occasion and sometimes as an eight-hitch for parades.
“It’s like driving a wild snake,” Clark said.
Watching draft horses, such as Percherons, Belgians and Clydesdales, was something Clark did each year growing up as his family traveled from their Palisade orchards to Denver for the National Western Stock Show.
His wife, Staci Clark, joined him after they married, and “we loved the show horses,” he said.
Percherons, with their showy smooth look and elegant way of lifting their legs, were always a favorite.
So several years ago, when the Clarks decided to purchase show horses themselves, they went with Percherons. “We thought we’d show one or two,” Dennis Clark said. “I was naive and didn’t realize you don’t get invited to shows without a six-horse hitch.”
The Clarks now have 10 Percheron mares with a new one, Francis, arriving just this week from Pennsylvania. Francis might be placed into the lineup for the Wild West Shootout depending on how she does in workouts, Dennis Clark said.
Two other mares would be contenders for the lineup, however they both are busy with foals, he said.
The Clarks are building up to a point that their Percherons will be able to compete in between six and eight shows a year, including the Wild West Shootout, which they began sponsoring in 2020.
It’s an accredited point show in the North American Classic Six-Horse Hitch Series, meaning competitors can accrue points toward the Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series World Finals in Indiana in September.
Shows are more commonly found in the East and Midwest, so “we’re trying to get more in the West,” Dennis Clark said.
More than 10 six-hitches will be coming to the 2022 Wild West Shootout, including Young Living Essential Oils’ Percherons from Mona, Utah; Yoder Hay Co.’s Percherons from Westcliffe; and the Highpoint Clydesdales from Cache Valley, Utah.
Most will arrive in semis and fancy trailers with a crew of eight to 10 or more, he said.
“It’s always wonderful to see everyone,” Staci Clark said.
There are always children and grandchildren playing or helping out as crews get horses ready for show, she said.
For the Clarks, it takes about two hours with a crew of five or six to get their six-hitch ready for show, Dennis Clark said.
While Percherons are “gentle giants,” even they get excited for competition.
The sounds from the arena, the presence of the other competing horses, “they pick up on it,” Dennis Clark said. “They know it’s time to perform.”
And while the colors, fine harnesses and competition make the Wild West Shootout a show, it’s a reminder of the real horsepower that carried the freight and farmed the land around the country for years, Clark said.
“It’s a ton of power,” he said.