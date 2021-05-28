The unofficial start to summer is finally here with Memorial Day weekend!
Along with remembering the men and women of the military who have given their lives in service to our country and spending time with family and friends, we suggest you take in one or more of these events to get your summer off to a great start.
1. GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS
We hope you are hungry because Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays are back in 2021 with delicious food, a beer garden and live music.
The food truck season will begin with its first event from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Lincoln park, 910 N. 12th St.
The truck lineup will feature Colorado Q, The Little Pink Truck, Be Crêpeful, GJ Fusion Food Truck, The Smoke “N” CEO and Los Compadres. Serving dessert will be Colorado Fruit Designs, El Bajón Churros and Daddy O’s Shaved Ice.
The beer garden can be found at the Lincoln Park Barn, and live music will be performed by the Peachfork Pickers.
The only differences between Friday’s event and those in past years are that there will be hand-sanitizer stations and the trucks will be spaced farther apart so allow people plenty of room while ordering and eating, said Steven Preuss, an organizer for Food Truck Fridays and owner of Colorado Q.
Food Truck Fridays also has added a couple new spots to its event rotation and will feature five or six trucks and a couple dessert vendors each Friday.
Lincoln Park in Grand Junction and St. Kathryn Cellars/Talon Winery in Palisade will continue to host the event.
In Fruita, the event will move to Reed Park where there are horseshoe pits, a playground and a gazebo. “It seemed like it was a little more family friendly, a wider area for people to enjoy,” Preuss said.
Another new spot for the event is the Mesa County Fairgrounds on Orchard Mesa, where food trucks will be situated on a large grassy area easily seen from U.S. Highway 50.
“We have a 10-by-20 foot tent that we’re going to start bringing out to events,” Preuss said.
So take your own seat or a blanket to spread on the grass, and be prepared to enjoy the evening. “We’re excited it’s back and hopefully people come out and enjoy it,” Preuss said.
For the latest information about trucks or live music for each Friday, go to facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks or grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com.
2. A.J. FULLERTON CONCERT
A.J. Fullerton is bringing his blues rock and roots sound and his five-piece band from the Front Range for this concert at Avalon Theatre in collaboration with KAFM Community Radio.
Fullerton’s concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased through avalontheatregj.com.
Fullerton has a new 12-track album, “The Forgiver and The Runaway,” released in March. It’s his third album to date, and it’s catching ears. Fullerton was included among the “75 Modern Blues & Blues Rock Artists You Must Hear in 2021” at rockandbluesmuse.com.
Fullerton also happens to be originally from Montrose.
To read about Fullerton and his music, go to ajfullerton.com.
3.ANTIQUE TRUCK SHOW and
RODS & HOGS
From a 1917 Model T truck to more modern semi-trucks, the Antique Truck Show offers plenty to see, to ask questions about and to admire.
The show will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road. It is co-hosted by the local chapter of the American Truck Historical Society.
Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and veterans, $4 for kids ages 3–12, or $20 for families. Museum members receive a discount.
“Trucks range from special interest models, buses and RVs to fire trucks and even military vehicles,” according to information about the event at museumofwesternco.com.
After taking in the truck show, head over to the Rods & Hogs classic car and motorcycle show for a change of pace.
This show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Grand Junction Harley-Davidson, 2747 Crossroads Blvd. Admission is free to spectators.
Vote for your favorite ride to win the People’s Choice Awards, listen to music and grab a bite to eat while you’re there.
For information about this show and how to enter your classic car (pre-1981) or motorcycle, go to gjharley.com.
4.
JUCO WORLD SERIES
The 10 teams are here hailing from junior colleges across the nation. The field is ready and at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29, the first game in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series will begin at Suplizio Field.
Attending JUCO is a Memorial Day tradition for many baseball fans in the Grand Valley, and this year Suplizio Field will be filled with folks eager for the tournament’s return after the pandemic disappointment of 2020.
The first Saturday of the tournament is its busiest with four games on the schedule. The evening game on Memorial Day is one of the tournament’s most popular with the added draw of being the game followed by a fireworks show.
Look for the JUCO guide in the Friday, May 28, edition of The Daily Sentinel, which can help you get ready for the tournament.
For additional information and online tickets, go to jucogj.org.
5. WILD WEST SIX-HORSE SHOOTOUT
Big and beautiful, the six-horse hitches coming to compete in the annual Wild West Six-Horse Shootout, are an amazing sight to see.
Clydesdales, Belgians and Percherons will be among the draft horses on teams from around the nation coming to compete Saturday through Monday, May 29–31, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50. The show begins at 1 p.m. each day and continues through the afternoon. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.
Events range from horse-and-cart to six-hitch teams all seeking a spot in the Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series World Finals later this year.
Tickets for each day cost $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6–14. All seating is general admission.
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3bVZAGC.
For information about the event and the teams set to compete, go to facebook.com/wildwestclassicsixhorsehitchshootout.