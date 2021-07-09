Juggling chain saws? Yes!
Bull riding? Yes!
Carnival rides that light up the night? Oh, yes and so much more will greet you at the Mesa County Fair from Tuesday through Saturday, July 13–17, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
With the theme “Country Nights, Carnival Lights,” this year’s fair will feel very much like those in past years, but it does have some attractions that are new, according to Kyle Carstens, fairground manager.
First off, the fair’s carnival, operated by Carnival Midway Attractions, will get an early start on the festivities when it opens on Friday, July 9, and continues through the end of the fair.
It’s also in a different spot. During the past year, electricity was added to the Veterans Park area of the fairgrounds, which allowed the carnival to move from the dirt lot it was on in years’ past, Carstens said.
This year, the carnival can be found on asphalt near Veterans Park. A carnival day pass costs $35 at mesacountyfair.com.
As for admission to the fair itself, that again will be free for everyone, thanks to generous local sponsors, Castens said.
There also will be free shows for people to see, along with taking in the exhibits, and 4-H and FFA animals being shown at the fair.
That’s where the chain saws come in. Mad Chad the Chainsaw Juggler is one of the fair’s daily shows, and he doesn’t just juggle chain,saws. He juggles stun guns and cellphones and bowling balls.
The fair’s daily shows also will feature the Flying Cortes Spectacular Flying Trapeze Show with five aerialists, The Strongman show that will, of course, offer various feats of strength by strong man John Beatty. He’s “basically pretty awesome,” Carstens said.
Dock Dogs is another daily show that will run continuously during the fair. This is a national sport with dogs jumping off a dock into water — a pool in this case — to see what hound can go the farthest.
Carstens said he has been receiving calls from people across the country interested in coming to Grand Junction to compete.
All of those shows will be free to attend, as will joining the free street party and community dance the evening of Wednesday, July 14, and featuring the Clark Jensen Band, Carstens said.
This party and dance can be found on the asphalt, right in the middle of the expo area, he said.
For the fair’s grandstand events, however, tickets will be required. LJ Jenkins Bullriding Tour will lead off those shows on Thursday, July 15; midget wrestling is planned for Friday, July 16, and the Monster Truck Nitro Tour (monstertrucktour.com) will offer two shows on Saturday.
Through the fair there also will be local live music to enjoy at Veterans Park, where a beer garden also will be available.
Another event not to miss is the livestock auction. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Carstens said.
For details about the fair, its events and tickets, go to mesacountyfair.com.