The Mesa County Fair will wrap up on Saturday but there’s still plenty to checkout.
Today at the grandstands is the rodeo with lots of action to see starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday the huge monster trucks come roaring into the grandstand area for a high-powered show that includes racing, wheelie contest, stunts anymore. There will be two shows, one at 1:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. The gates will open at noon for the first show and at 6 p.m. for the second show so people can get an up close look at the monster trucks.
The 4H livestock shows will wrap up the final two days of the fair with the the Parade of Champions on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and the livestock sale on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
For dog lovers there will be a dog agility competition at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Carnival Midway Attractions will run from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The daily events include:
“Cool Zoo” features alligators to insects, and giant snakes and exotic birds. The zoo is open daily with three three interactive educational shows each day.
Cirque Zuma Zuma has been described as an African-style Cirque du Soleil. There will be three shows each today and Saturday
Colorado Keys: John & Amy Tuck have as dueling piano show that will close the fair each night.
Chris Mabrey hypnotist: This popular 90 minute show will entertain spectators as they watch people become hypnotized.
NASCAR Experience: This includes a NASCAR simulator and photo opportunities with track driven race cars.