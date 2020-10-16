Mesa County Fall Carnival open at fairgrounds

The rides at the Mesa County Fall Carnival will run through Oct. 25 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50. The carnival will open at 4 p.m. on weekdays and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It will close at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. All who attend must registration at the gate. Tickets for the rides cost $1 each, and an all-day unlimited wristband costs $35. This carnival is hosted by Carnival Midway Attractions and the fairgrounds. Go to mesacounty.us/fairgrounds/ for information.