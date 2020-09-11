As always, the Mobility Drive Downtown Car Show will draw an intriguing lineup of vehicles.
But this is 2020, so things will be different for those planning to attend the show that will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in the Grand Junction Convention Center parking lot — note the different location — at First Street and Colorado Avenue.
There will be 80 vehicles in the show, which will include an Electric Avenue for electric cars.
A ticket will be required for admission to this event. Tickets are free and can be had by registering through the link at downtowngj.org/signature-events/downtown-car-show/. On-site ticket registration also will be available.
Registration by spectators is required to help the Mesa County Health Department with COVID-19 contact tracing, should it be needed.
Masks must be worn by all vehicle owners, event personnel and spectators
Along with looking over and talking over the muscle and classic cars, trucks, electric vehicles and more, each spectator can cast a vote for the entry that should win the People’s Choice award.
There are a number of other awards that will be given out during the show, including best in show, mayor’s choice, youngest owner award and “most likely to get a speeding ticket” as determined by the Grand Junction Police Department.
For information about the show, go to downtowngj.org.