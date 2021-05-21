Music Under the Moon 2021 will put two country music voices on stage for two evenings for a great cause.
The concert to support Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 21–22, at Moon Farm, 1360 18 ½ Road, near Fruita.
The event will feature Chris Petersen, who appeared on Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent” in July of 2020, with local country singer Morgan Crouse as the opening act.
Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased through links at gvequineassistedlearningcenter.org.
Take a camp chair to make yourself comfortable during the concert, and Marge’s Mobile Meals will be at Moon Farm to keep you from getting hungry.
Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center is a nonprofit organization offeromg horse-based therapies for children and adults “to facilitate growth, learning and healing to people of all abilities including the disabled, disadvantaged and special needs,” according to gvequineassistedlearningcenter.org.
To learn about Petersen, go to cpcountry.com, and for information about Crouse, go to facebook.com/MorganCrouseMusic.