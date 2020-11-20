Mesa County Libraries continues its Culture Fest celebration online and recently released its second in a series of video interviews with local residents.
This video features Ana Marte, who is from Puerto Rico and happens to work for Mesa County Libraries. Marte talks about Puerto Rico’s status as a U.S. Commonwealth, its music, libraries and what feels like home in the Grand Valley.
The video can be viewed through Mesa County Libraries’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The next Culture Fest video interview will be with Fadma Hankar from Morocco and will be released Dec. 2. The first Culture Fest video featuring Brunella Gualerzi, owner of Il Bistro Italiano, was released Nov. 4 and can still be viewed online.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com