31 films set to be shown at Grand Junction Film Festival

To be back in a theater, watching a film and hearing the reaction of an audience — laughter or a nervous gasp — is probably what Arielle Brachfeld is looking forward to most about the Grand Junction Film Festival.
“Last year, (the festival) was online and so much of our film experiences were in the living room,” said the local filmmaker and an organizer for the festival. “To be able to bring back this communal experience … is going to be food for the soul.”
The Grand Junction Film Festival will be from 1–9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., and is the final act in the three-day Downtown Art Festival. Doors will open about 12:30 p.m.
There will be 31 films shown, eight of them from local filmmakers.
The films, most of them short films, have been broken into viewing blocks with short intermissions between to allow members of the audience to stretch their legs and take in some of the fall weather outside of the theater, Brachfeld said.
Those viewing blocks are: Short Program; Animation and Music; Foreign Films; Student Program, Documentaries and Features.
“This is the first year we’ve had more than two or three animated films,” Brachfeld said. “We have five that are straight animation with an additional two with heavy animation elements.”
There also are a good number of film made by students, many with the film programs at Western Colorado Community College or Colorado Mesa University, and Brachfeld expects to see the number of those kind of submissions to grow in future years.
While past film festivals have had included a more family friendly viewing block, this year it does not. “There are a lot more mature themes than in the past,” she said. “PG-13 and up is a safe bet.”
Some of the films she is looking forward to hearing and seeing the audience’s reaction to include “Perdoname Lonna,” which is a “cool, modern western,” and “August Sun,” which is about a son working with his recently widowed mom in Argentina. “It’s beautiful,” Brachfeld said.
The only feature-length film in the festival, “Occupants,” is a science fiction thriller, she said.
It includes straight narrative, found footage and Zoom elements. “It’s a really neat approach to storytelling,” she said.
It’s interesting to see the creative approaches coming out of 2020 and the pandemic, she said. “I think we’ll be seeing that for a while, that impact on storytelling. It was really exciting to be able to share one of those in Grand Junction.”
One of the films to keep an eye out for that also has local ties is the four-minute “One Man Job,” a one-man action film with no dialogue, she said.
“I love the fact that you can tell a story with just visuals and music,” she said.
Tickets for the Grand Junction Film Festival cost $12 for adults, $7 for students and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the box office at Avalon Theatre.
In addition to the afternoon-long film festival, there will be an awards reception at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, on the Sunset Terrace at the Avalon, and the public is invited to meet and mingle with festival’s filmmakers.
The guest speaker for the reception will be Kelly Baug, the Colorado deputy film commissioner.
The Grand Junction Film Festival is hosted by the Avalon Theatre Foundation and Downtown Grand Junction. For information about the festival, including a schedule of the films to be shown, go to gjcreates.org/film-festival/.