One question about rodeo bulls plunged Don Cardona into a documentary.
“How do you make them buck?” Cardona asked Ty Rinaldo at a rodeo in 2018.
The two men had reconnected over Facebook and Cardona was attending a rodeo Rinaldo hosted in Castle Rock.
Both had graduating from Central High School in the late 1980s. Cardona became the sports anchor at KJCT in 1995 before leaving the valley for other television and film opportunities, and Rinaldo became a professional bull rider before an injury landed put him on the path to becoming a stock contractor. Rinaldo’s TZ Bucking Bulls has supplied bulls for a number of PBR World Finals and other rodeos.
As Rinaldo answered Cardona’s question about bucking — rope is not tied around a bull’s genital, and that is a myth — the filmmaker and TV producer thought he would film a short YouTube video.
Then he started filming and couldn’t stop. “The first time I realized there was more to this story than showing the bucking bulls was sitting down with Ty and finding out he had taken bulls to the PBR World Finals,” Cardona said in a phone interview. “That is a hard thing to do.”
Cardona also learned more about Rinaldo’s rodeo career as a two-time Colorado high school state champion, a three-time National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association champion for the Central Plains Region and a Colorado Professional Rodeo Association bull riding champion. He learned about Rinaldo’s career-ending ride at a rodeo in 1992 in Delta.
Cardona met other cowboys and witnessed how rodeo bulls are treated, and he quickly had much more than a YouTube video.
When the pandemic hit, “I had nothing but time,” he said. So he created the documentary “Buckin’ Bulls: The Story of Ty Rinaldo.”
Except for the music and legal, “I did everything,” Cardona said.
Cardona’s intent was to show Rinaldo’s life and what he has done. “I didn’t narrate (the film) because I didn’t want an agenda or a perceived agenda,” he said.
He was proud of the result, but also was numb from repeatedly watching the documentary and needed some outside input, he said.
He was able to screen the documentary in March of 2021 in Denver — both Cardona and Rinaldo currently live on the Front Range — and the response to the film surprised him.
“I didn’t know that this culture existed,” one person told Cardona. “All of the misconceptions about how bulls are treated, you completely blew out of the water,” said another.
“Buckin’ Bulls” premiered at The Wild Bunch Film Festival in October of 2021. It won the best documentary and best cinematography (documentary) categories, as well as several others. “I was shocked,” Cardona said.
“Buckin’ Bulls” is now coming to Grand Junction where Cardona and Rinaldo’s parents, extended family and friends live.
The Avalon Theatre will roll out the red carpet for the film screening at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, with the film starting at 7 p.m. All are invited to pose on the red carpet for photos and meet Cardona and Rinaldo.
The film screening will be followed by a Q&A with Cardona and Rinaldo and an after party on the Avalon’s Rooftop Terrace.
Cardona is eager to share his film in both his and Rinaldo’s hometown and welcomes not just rodeo fans, but anyone who is curious.
“Buckin’ Bulls” “is not just for bull riding fans. There are a lot of people who have watched who have commented to me that they had no idea it was like that,” Cardona said, referring to the relationship between cowboys and the bulls they ride and the contractors who supply the bulls.
Come to learn and to be entertained, he said.