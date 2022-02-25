The first time Barb Bowman called organizers of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour about a screening in Grand Junction, she was told “no.”
The city was too close to Aspen and Telluride, which both offer screenings, they said.
Bowman began talking up Avalon Theatre, and explaining how geography and time made getting to other locations inconvenient.
“I just kept calling back,” Bowman said. “It’s my polite persistence.”
After enduring 18 months of Bowman’s crusade of calls and petitions, “they finally acquiesced,” she said.
The first Banff Film Festival screening in Grand Junction was seven years ago. It was one night only and hosted by the Rotary Club of Grand Junction.
It sold out. Bowman was told that had never happened before for a first-time Banff community screening. “That was just amazing,” she said. “The community supported it so much.”
The Banff Mountain Film Festival is now a two-night event, each evening featuring a different lineup of short films.
This year’s Banff screenings will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25–26, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $25 per night per person.
Proceeds from the screenings will be given by Rotary to the Colorado Canyons Association, Colorado National Monumental Association, Colorado Mesa University’s International Student Program and Western Colorado Conservation Corps.
Not only do the films in this year’s two lineups offer incredible cinematography and views from all over the world, there also are stories.
In Friday’s “Maple” lineup, there are two short films featuring dogs that might steal the show, Bowman said.
One film combines mountain biking with canine best buddies, and the other follows a woman hiking the Ice Age Trail with a sled dog.
Those two films demonstrate how people have found solace with their pets during the pandemic, Bowman said.
COVID-19 is an overarching theme for this year’s film lineups, which also strongly highlights climate change and women’s empowerment, she said.
In Saturday’s “Larch” lineup, the documentary “Bear-Like (Der Bär in Mir)” shows a man getting amazingly close to grizzly bears in Alaska.
“Here’s this guy who goes out and spends three months studying one of the most magnificent animals that we have on earth,” Bowman said. “It was a great learning experience about how magnificent that animal is.”
Another film in that night’s lineup, “If You Give A Beach A Bottle,” also stood out for Bowman. In the short movie, the filmmaker goes to a remote beach looking for marine debris and finds quite a story.
“The stewardship message this time is huge. We really need to take care of our planet,” Bowman said.
Of the two nights, Bowman recommended Friday’s Maple program as more family friendly, however those wanting to attend are welcome to check out the lineups for themselves.
For an online list of the films in the Maple lineup, go to bit.ly/33DRRMx.
For films in the Larch lineup, go to bit.ly/3sT9Nvb.
Video trailers for each day can be found with the Banff information at avalontheatregj.com, where information also can be found for viewing two other film programs virtually.
While it’s fun to see Banff’s films on the Avalon’s huge screen, those who feel more comfortable at home can take advantage of the virtual options, and the proceeds will still go to Rotary and benefit local groups, Bowman said.
Tickets for the in-person screenings can be purchased through links at avalontheatregj.com and at the Avalon’s box office.