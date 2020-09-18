Bill & Ted Face the Music. HHH PG-13. Comedy. Bill and Ted, now dads to teenage daughters, must assemble an epic band to perform the world’s greatest song and save the world. Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Showing at Brenden Theatre in Rifle and Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18–20, at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Black Panther. HHH½ PG-13. Action/SciFi. T’Challa becomes king of Wakanda and is challenged by a man wanting revenge. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
The Broken Hearts Gallery. HHH PG-13. Comedy/Romance. After a breakup, a young woman starts a gallery where people can leave items from past relationships. Stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction, Brenden Theatre in Rifle and Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18–20, at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
The Eight Hundred. HHH½ R. War. In 1937, 800 Chinese soldiers take a stand in a Shanghai warehouse against the Japanese army. Chinese language film. Stars Zhi-zhong Huang and Zhang Junyi. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Fatima. H½ PG-13. Drama. Three young Portuguese shepherd children see a holy apparition. Stars Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Visnjic and Stephanie Gil. Showing at Egyptian Theater in Delta.
How to Train Your Dragon. Released in 2010. PG. Adventure. A young Viking becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon. Stars voices of Jay Baruchel and Gerard Butler. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Infidel. HHH½ R. Action/Thriller. An American man is kidnapped while visiting Cairo. His wife goes to the city determined to get him back. Stars Jim Caviezel and Claudia Karvan. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. HHH PG. Adventure. The LEGO citizens are facing a new threat: LEGO Duplo invaders. Stars voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett. Showing Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18–20, at Star Drive-In in Montrose.
Minions. Released in 2015. PG. Comedy. The minions seek a new supervillain with a plot to take over the world. Stars Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm and Michael Keaton. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
The New Mutants. No review available. PG-13. Action/SciFi. Five young people discover their abilities and fight to escape a secret facility. Stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
The Personal History of David Copperfield. HHH½ PG. Comedy/Drama. A modern take on Charles Dickens’ novel about a young orphan who triumphs over life’s obstacles. Stars Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction and Fox Theater in Montrose.
The Secrets We Keep. No review available. R. Drama/War. After World War II, a woman rebuilding her life seeks vengeance against a man she things committed heinous war crimes. Stars Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman and Chris Messina. Showing at Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
Shrek. Released in 2001. PG. Comedy. A grumpy ogre goes on a quest to rescue a princess, who happens to be hiding unexpected secrets. Stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. Showing at Fox Theater in Rifle.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. HHH½ PG. Action. Multiple Spider-Man characters from various dimensions must stop a new threat. Stars Shamik Moore, Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Tenet. HH PG-13. Action/SciFi. Real time changes for an agent on an international espionage mission armed with only the word “tenet.” Stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction, Brenden Theatre in Rifle, Fox Theater in Montrose and Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18–20, at Star Drive-In in Montrose.
Unhinged. HH R. Action/Thriller. After honking her car horn at his truck, a woman becomes the target of the escalating rage of an unstable man. Stars Russell Crowe and Jimmi Simpson. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Words on the Bathroom Walls. No review available. PG-13. Drama. A teen learns to cope with schizophrenia while also finding love. Stars AnnaSophia Robb and Walton Goggins. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Editor’s Note: San Juan Cinemas in Montrose remains temporarily closed.