Ava. No review available. R. Action. When a job goes wrong, an assassin must fight for her own survival. Stars Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich and Common. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction and Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9–11, at Egyptian Theater in Delta.
Coco. HHH PG. Comedy. A living boy enters the Land of the Dead to discover why his family has banned music. Stars voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Hocus Pocus. Released in 1993. PG. Comedy/Fantasy. A child awakens three long-dead, diabolical witches. Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Monster House. Released in 2006. PG. Comedy. Three teens find that their neighbor’s house is a real scary monster. Stars voices of Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner and Spencer Locke. Showing Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9–11. at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Save Yourselves! HHH R. Comedy/SciFi. A Brooklyn couple heads upstate to disconnect from technology and reconnect with each other. Then aliens attack Earth. Stars Sunita Mani, John Reynolds and Ben Sinclair. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Scream. Released in 1996. R. Horror. A killer targets a teenager and her friends in a deadly game. Stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction and Friday through Saturday, Oct. 9–11, at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Tenet. HH PG-13. Action/SciFi. Real time changes for an agent on an international espionage mission armed with only the word “tenet.” Stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Yellow Rose. HHH PG-13. Drama/Music. A Filipina from Texas fights to pursue her country music dreams. Stars Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada and Gustavo Gomez. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The War With Grandpa. No review available. PG. Comedy. A boy upset that he must share his room with his grandfather, decides to declare war to get it back. Stars Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.